Salim Manji Buys 2,500 Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Salim Manji purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,125.00.

Salim Manji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.93 per share, with a total value of C$47,565.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 1.9 %

AX.UN stock opened at C$8.22 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$5.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The company has a market cap of C$854.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Read More

