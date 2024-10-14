Salim Manji Buys 2,500 Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Salim Manji purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,125.00.
Salim Manji also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.93 per share, with a total value of C$47,565.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 1.9 %
AX.UN stock opened at C$8.22 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$5.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The company has a market cap of C$854.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.