Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $21,854.07 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $21,854.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 533,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,158.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.
- On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Shares of DSP opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $711 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.
Institutional Trading of Viant Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viant Technology by 379.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 39.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
