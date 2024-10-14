Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $21,854.07 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $21,854.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 533,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,158.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viant Technology alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $711 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viant Technology

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viant Technology by 379.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 39.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.