EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $48,550.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EverQuote Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EVER opened at $20.04 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Quarry LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EverQuote by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

