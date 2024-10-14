EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $48,550.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EverQuote Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of EVER opened at $20.04 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of EverQuote
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EverQuote
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.