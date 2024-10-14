Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Sells $53,965.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 10,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $53,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

FLL opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLL shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLL

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 86,333 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 7.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.