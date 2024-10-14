SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Insider Sells $22,944.06 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $22,944.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,035,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,357.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGRP opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71. SPAR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

SPAR Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.