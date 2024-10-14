American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Director Sells C$55,500.00 in Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) Director Andrew William Bowering sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:LI opened at C$1.28 on Monday. American Lithium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$278.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.