Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CFO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CFO Laurilee Kearnes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $318.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.