Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CFO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CFO Laurilee Kearnes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Byrna Technologies Stock Performance
Byrna Technologies stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $318.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.13 and a beta of 1.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
