Gregory A. Beard Sells 15,259 Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 15,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $61,951.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,234.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.90. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.33). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

