Gregory A. Beard Sells 15,259 Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 15,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $61,951.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,234.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.90. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.56.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.33). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SDIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on SDIG
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stronghold Digital Mining
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.