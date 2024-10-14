Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $31,084.64 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 529,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,193.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $21,854.07.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $12,298.32.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $711 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 55.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

