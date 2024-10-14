Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $35,789.36 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $35,789.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,728.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TWST opened at $44.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.77. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
