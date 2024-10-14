Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after buying an additional 830,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,206,000 after acquiring an additional 385,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Snap by 587.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533,653 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after purchasing an additional 751,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 144.5% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,716.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,352 shares of company stock worth $13,446,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

