Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,420 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $59,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of BMAY stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

