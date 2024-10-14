Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 161,313 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $9,992,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.08%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

