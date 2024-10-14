Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 440,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 997,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

