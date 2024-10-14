Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth about $853,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 17,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parsons from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Parsons Price Performance

Parsons stock opened at $107.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $107.67. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.