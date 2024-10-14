Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 380 Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 380 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $518,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 70.55%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

