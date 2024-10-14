Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 850,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 756,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $133.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.