Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.29% of LENZ Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,621,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,437,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised shares of LENZ Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

LENZ stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

