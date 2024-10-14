Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

FENY stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

