Creative Planning Has $635,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 201.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

