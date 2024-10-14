Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,555 Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Clipper Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clipper Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Stock Up 2.7 %

Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Clipper Realty ( NYSE:CLPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.95%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.57%.

Clipper Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.