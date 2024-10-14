The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,314,000 after buying an additional 650,506 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 57.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,909 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 34.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 259,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 35.6% in the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 695,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 182,535 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $30.40 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,460 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $131,837.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,674,811.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 5,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $152,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,429.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $131,837.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,674,811.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

