Creative Planning Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,645,000 after buying an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,595 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,288,000 after purchasing an additional 572,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,147,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,966.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,966.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.07%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

