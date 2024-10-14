Millennium Management LLC Sells 178,237 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178,237 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SolarWinds worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarWinds by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,776,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 461,061 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 834,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 269,578 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Down 0.1 %

SolarWinds stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.