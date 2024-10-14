WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of WesBanco worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in WesBanco by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $161,908.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,405.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSBC

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.