Creative Planning Buys 2,594 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Buckle were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Buckle by 217.4% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 2,350.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $907,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,551,186.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $907,090.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,551,186.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,252 shares of company stock worth $5,887,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BKE opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.13. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

