Creative Planning Has $608,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 615,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 184,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 170,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 136,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTF opened at $25.23 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.