The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,028 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,091.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at $614,091.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

