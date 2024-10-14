Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$76,039.10 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$144.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$125.49. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$89.93 and a 12 month high of C$144.62.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.296851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.18.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

