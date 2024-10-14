Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$76,039.10 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Shares of DOL stock opened at C$144.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$125.49. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$89.93 and a 12 month high of C$144.62.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.296851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dollarama Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.18.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DOL
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.