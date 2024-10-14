Lake Street Capital Trims LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Target Price to $6.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIQT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th.

LIQT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.94. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

