Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of FLS opened at $55.10 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

