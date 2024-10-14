Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.83. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $140.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 199.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,041,000 after purchasing an additional 616,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

