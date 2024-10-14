The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $196.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $174.00 to $196.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $160.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

