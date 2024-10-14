Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 63,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

