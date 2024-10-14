Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of GL stock opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

