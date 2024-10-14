B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $644.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -631.58%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 31.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $64,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

