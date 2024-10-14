OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut shares of OneMain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

OneMain Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 64.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $9,139,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 33.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,339 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

