Robert W. Baird Increases ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $40.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of EXLS opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $911,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,423.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,190 shares of company stock worth $5,210,726 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ExlService by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 29.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

