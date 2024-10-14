Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%.
In other news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,122 shares of company stock worth $136,026. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
