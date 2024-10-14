Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) CEO Acquires $177,840.00 in Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 968.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 576.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.