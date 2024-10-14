PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAR. Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.17.

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,159,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,950,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,320,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 129,810 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 946,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 57,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 901,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

