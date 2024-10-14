AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.06.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $355.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.15. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $360.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 196.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $151,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

