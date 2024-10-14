IMAX’s (IMAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of IMAX to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

IMAX stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. IMAX’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 178.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 33.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 321,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

