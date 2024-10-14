Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider Buys C$127,359.60 in Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 84,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$127,359.60.
2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 213,800 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$294,530.88.
- On Tuesday, September 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 700,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70.
Andean Precious Metals Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of CVE:APM opened at C$1.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.22. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$1.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Andean Precious Metals Company Profile
