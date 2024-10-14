Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider Buys C$127,359.60 in Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 84,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$127,359.60.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 213,800 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$294,530.88.

On Tuesday, September 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 700,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CVE:APM opened at C$1.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.22. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Andean Precious Metals ( CVE:APM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3806452 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

