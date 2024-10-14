Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.57. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

