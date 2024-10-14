Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT Raised to $18.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

