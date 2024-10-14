Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Down 13.4% – Here’s Why

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 649.80 ($8.50) and last traded at GBX 664 ($8.69). 105,539,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,433% from the average session volume of 4,166,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 767 ($10.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 1,020 ($13.35) to GBX 1,030 ($13.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.92) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,029.80 ($13.48).

Get Entain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entain

Entain Stock Down 13.7 %

Entain Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 677.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 702.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,198.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,968.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler purchased 555,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £3,220,931.40 ($4,215,327.05). In other news, insider Ricky Sandler bought 555,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £3,220,931.40 ($4,215,327.05). Also, insider Amanda Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £74,100 ($96,976.84). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.