Short Interest in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Increases By 83.3%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of IX Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IX Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.15% of IX Acquisition worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQ opened at $11.57 on Monday. IX Acquisition has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

