WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
