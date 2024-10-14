WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 696.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 44.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $583,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

