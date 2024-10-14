Sareum (LON:SAR) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.49 ($0.37). 499,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 718,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Sareum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.52.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

